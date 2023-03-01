Kitchener road reopens after crash

Police shut down a section of Ottawa Street South in Kitchener as officers responded to a crash.

In a tweet posted at 12:44 p.m. Waterloo regional police said Ottawa Street was closed between Strasburg Road and Westmount Road.

There is no word yet on the number of vehicles involved or if there are any injuries.

Police tweeted at around 2:40 p.m. that the reoad reopened.

