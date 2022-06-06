Kitchener roads closing for construction this week
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
Now that the warmer weather is here to stay, construction projects are ramping up in the Region of Waterloo.
Starting Monday, several roads were closed in preparation for upcoming reconstruction work.
The most significant is Fischer-Hallman Road and Bleams Road in Kitchener.
The region has marked off Fischer-Hallman Road from Rockwood Road to just south of Bleams Road.
Bleams Road, meanwhile, will be off limits to traffic from Helena Feasby Street to Washburn Drive.
Both sections will be closed between 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Work on Fischer-Hallman Road and Bleams Road is expected to wrap up by Friday.
The region lists current and upcoming construction projects on its website. Residents can also find a map with the latest closures.
