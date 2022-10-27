Kitchener robbery investigation leads officers to Dorchester

An investigation into a robbery in Kitchener Thursday morning has led Waterloo regional police to Dorchester.

In an email, Waterloo regional police confirmed officers were assisting OPP in the town just outside London. Several schools in the area were temporarily put under hold and secure.

Few details have been provided about the investigation, but in a tweet in the afternoon, police advised Dorchester residents to stay inside.

Police have since cleared from Dorchester, and lifted all hold and secures.

#MiddlesexOPP and @WRPSToday have cleared from Dorchester in @ThamesCentre. All hold & secures have been lifted. A very big thank you to @TVDSB for the assistance and to all the families impacted. Waterloo PS will continue the investigation #OPP ^jh https://t.co/v3RldlBerc

Earlier in the day, Waterloo regional police said they were investigating a report of a robbery in the area of Weber Street East and Montgomery Road in Kitchener.

In a tweet at 11:48 a.m., police said there would be an increased officer presence in the area.

Police have not said if they are looking for any suspects or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

