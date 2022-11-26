Kitchener roundabout crash results in serious injuries for pedestrian

A pedestrian has been seriously injured following a collision at a busy Kitchener roundabout.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the Homer Watson and Ottawa Street roundabout around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say a SUV driver was heading through the roundabout on Homer Watson when they hit a pedestrian who was crossing.

The pedestrian was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.