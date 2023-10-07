Kitchener's Dogtoberfest: A Pawsome Oktoberfest Experience
Downtown Kitchener hosted its second annual Dogtoberfest on Saturday, organized by Dog Friendly K-W.
The event took place at Carl Zehr Square and catered to dogs of all shapes and sizes.
The festival wasn't just about Oktoberfest-themed fun, it provided a much-needed social outlet for dogs.
Sara Ghods is the owner of Baking You Happy, one of the vendors offering dog-friendly pastries.
"I bake pastries for dogs and cats and also humans. The most popular product is the portrait pupcakes where I paint a dog's face on a dog-friendly cupcake and they eat it after," said Ghods.
The event offered a variety of activities, shows and performances, all in the spirit of Bavarian Oktoberfest celebrations.
It served as a gathering point for dog lovers and offered a safe space for four-legged friends to socialize.
