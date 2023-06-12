Kitchener’s Jamal Murray one win away from NBA title

A Denver Nuggets win Monday night would place Kitchener’s Jamal Murray on a short list of Canadians who have won the National Basketball Association (NBA) championship.

If the Nuggets win, Murray will be the ninth Canadian to claim the title.

The Denver Nuggets are looking to make history, sitting just one win away from being crowned the NBA champions – a title the franchise has never held.

“When we’re given the right circumstances, and everybody healthy, you know God willing, we can do it," Murray said during a press conference on Sunday. "I think when we’re playing our best basketball, we’re a very hard team to stop, and I just see us playing like that for the majority of the time."

According to the Denver Nuggets, Murray is the first player to secure at least 10 assists in the first four final games.

“Patience is key. Nothing happens overnight. I think we’ve done a great job, not just as a team, but as an organization sticking together, keeping each other up, motivating each other,” Murray said.

“It’s been a journey, a lot of fun, we’ve got more work to do,” Murray added.

According to the NBA, Murray has spent a lot of time on the court during this series, playing between 39 minutes and 45 minutes each game.

Game three saw Murray knock down his highest number of buckets in the series, posting 34 points.