Kitchener school to reopen after heating issue prompted Monday closure
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
A Kitchener elementary school, that closed Monday due to a heating issue, will reopen on Tuesday.
Classes were cancelled before 8 a.m. at Meadowlane Public School.
Before and after school programs were also cancelled and parents who had already dropped off their child were contacted.
The Waterloo Region District School Board said facility services were working to resolve the heating issue and the school can now reopen on Tuesday.
