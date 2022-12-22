Kitchener senior arrested for allegedly depositing $700K of fraudulent cheques

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 67-year-old man from Kitchener for allegedly depositing $700,000 of fraudulent cheques.

Police say they began the investigation in March at a bank in Cambridge.

According to a news release, the suspect opened multiple fraudulent bank accounts in Waterloo Region and southern Ontario where he deposited the cheques.

A man was arrested on Hespeler Road in Cambridge on Wednesday in connection to the investigation.

He has been charged with seven counts of personation, fraud over $5,000, uttering forged documents, laundering proceeds of crime, possessing an identity document, and possessing a counterfeit mark.