Kitchener senior arrested for allegedly depositing $700K of fraudulent cheques
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 67-year-old man from Kitchener for allegedly depositing $700,000 of fraudulent cheques.
Police say they began the investigation in March at a bank in Cambridge.
According to a news release, the suspect opened multiple fraudulent bank accounts in Waterloo Region and southern Ontario where he deposited the cheques.
A man was arrested on Hespeler Road in Cambridge on Wednesday in connection to the investigation.
He has been charged with seven counts of personation, fraud over $5,000, uttering forged documents, laundering proceeds of crime, possessing an identity document, and possessing a counterfeit mark.
