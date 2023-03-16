Kitchener senior public school teacher charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

Waterloo regional police say officers have charged a teacher from a senior public school in the Forest Hills area of Kitchener with eight counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police said reports were received on Feb. 2 of youths being sexually assaulted by the man.

As a result of a joint investigation by police and Family and Children Services of the Waterloo Region, the man was arrested on Thursday, police said in a news release.

Police said the man is a 52-year-old from Wilmot.

The teacher was apart of the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).

"WRDSB is aware of the situation. Prior to today’s announcement, we followed our established protocol, which includes assigning the staff member to home as soon as the complaint was made and working with Family and Children Services and Waterloo Regional Police Service to ensure student safety and well-being," Estefania Rodriguez, communications officer with the WRDSB, said in an email.

"As this matter is now before the courts we are unable to discuss the particulars of this situation."

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on April 3.