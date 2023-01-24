Kitchener shooting suspect arrested in Thunder Bay
An Ontario-wide arrest warrant has ended after a man from Windsor wanted in connection to a Kitchener shooting was arrested in Thunder Bay.
On Tuesday, Waterloo regional police said Michael Allard was arrested by Thunder Bay Police Service on Jan. 14 in connection to a shooting in September which left a 65-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.
He has since been transported back to the Region of Waterloo and appeared in court on Tuesday, according to police.
In December, police said an Ontario-wide arrest warrant had been issued for Allard, and at the time, he was considered armed and dangerous.
The arrest warrant stemmed from a shooting that occurred on Sept. 22 around 6:45 a.m. in the Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue area.
At the time of the shooting, police would not confirm if the victim was shot at the Weber Inn, only saying it happened in the area.
Police tape could be seen blocking off access to a few rooms at the hotel and cruisers were parked outside.
-
Preston MLA Angela Simmonds stepping down in AprilAn MLA who made history as the first African Nova Scotian woman to serve as Deputy Speaker is leaving her post and politics altogether.
-
-
Laurentian University hosts mental health service fairLaurentian University hosted a Bell Let’s Talk mental health service fair at the main campus on Wednesday.
-
More funding needed for survivors of sexual assault, prevention: SACEAdvocates for survivors of sexual violence say wait times for trauma counselling are the worst they've ever experienced in Alberta.
-
Prescott Curling Club welcomes Scottish players for Strathcona CupThe town of Prescott will host the Strathcona Cup this weekend.
-
Power outage closes all Kitchener public librariesAll Kitchener Public Library locations have been closed due to a power outage impacting the central library and library systems.
-
Alberta Health Services says network outage was caused by routine maintenanceAlberta Health Services says a network outage at hospitals and other clinical settings earlier this week was caused by a routine maintenance change that was made to the system.
-
Halifax police looking for man expected to testify at William Sandeson murder trialPolice in Halifax have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man scheduled to appear as a witness in an ongoing murder trial.
-
Sask. Ronald McDonald House gets $225K donationThe Saskatoon Knights of Columbus has donated $225,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).