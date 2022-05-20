Kitchener shopping plaza targeted in early morning break-in

Two south Kitchener businesses are picking up the pieces, after they were targeted in an early morning break-in at a shopping plaza.

It happened Friday in the area of King Street East and Deer Ridge Drive in Kitchener.

Around 5 a.m., the owners of VK Nails and Spa and Nuestro 88 Restaurant both got a call from police saying their businesses had been broken into. The glasses doors of each were smashed in.

“I’m really nervous, I’m really scared,” said Vivian Le, manager at VK Nails and Spa. “I still have goosebumps. We’ve been here for nine years and this [is] the first time.”

Le said police told her a person threw a blunt object at the door to break the glass.

Police did not confirm to CTV News what was used to break through the doors, but did say the incidents are connected and they believe it was the same person who broke into the both establishments.

As far as what was taken, Nuestro 88 Restaurant says they haven’t found any stolen or damaged merchandise yet, the nail salon says around $400 was taken and nail care tools were damaged.

Both businesses said they’ve been at the plaza for a number of years and have never experience anything like this.

“I have never encountered this, especially in this neighbourhood. I guess anywhere it could happen. But I didn’t expect it in this area,” said Paul Masbad, owner of Nuestro 88 Restaurant.

As of midday Friday, both doors had already been replaced.

VK Nails and Spa reopened at 11 a.m. Nuestro 88 Restaurant hopes to reopen sometime Friday afternoon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.