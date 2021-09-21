iHeartRadio

Kitchener South-Hespeler too close to call

image.jpg
As of Tuesday morning, the federal riding of Kitchener South-Hespeler is still undecided.   Liberal candidate Valerie Bradford leads the race over Conservative Tyler Calver by 668 votes, with all but one polling station reporting in.   While Bradford is listed as an incumbent, Marwan Tabbara won the riding for the Liberals in 2019, but is not seeking reelection.   The neighbouring riding of Kitchener-Conestoga is also too close to call.
12