Kitchener splash pads now open

The splash pad the the Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre in Kitchener. (July 17, 2020)

Warm summer-like temperatures have prompted the City of Kitchener to open its splash pads early.

In a news release issued Friday May 13, the city said seven splash pads are now operational.

An eighth city-operated location is scheduled to open May 20.

Each location is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The city reminded residents all splash pad users must wear swim clothes, be respectful of other guests, take turns, and always supervise children under age 9.

City of Kitchener splash pad locations:

Now open

  • Breithaupt Park, 806 Union Street, 519-741-2502
  • Centreville Chicopee, 141 Morgan Avenue, 519-741-2490
  • Chandler Mowat, 222 Chandler Drive, 519-741-2733
  • Doon Pioneer Park, 150 Pioneer Drive, 519-741-2641
  • Kingsdale, 78 Wilson Avenue, 519-741-2540
  • McLennan Park, 901 Ottawa Street South
  • Victoria Park, Courtland Avenue West, 519-741-2345

Opening Friday, May 20 at 9 a.m.

  • RBJ Schlegel Park, 1664 Huron Road
