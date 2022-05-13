Kitchener splash pads now open

Warm summer-like temperatures have prompted the City of Kitchener to open its splash pads early.

In a news release issued Friday May 13, the city said seven splash pads are now operational.

An eighth city-operated location is scheduled to open May 20.

Each location is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The city reminded residents all splash pad users must wear swim clothes, be respectful of other guests, take turns, and always supervise children under age 9.

City of Kitchener splash pad locations:

Now open

Breithaupt Park, 806 Union Street, 519-741-2502

Centreville Chicopee, 141 Morgan Avenue, 519-741-2490

Chandler Mowat, 222 Chandler Drive, 519-741-2733

Doon Pioneer Park, 150 Pioneer Drive, 519-741-2641

Kingsdale, 78 Wilson Avenue, 519-741-2540

McLennan Park, 901 Ottawa Street South

Victoria Park, Courtland Avenue West, 519-741-2345

Opening Friday, May 20 at 9 a.m.