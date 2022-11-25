Kitchener stabbing leads to one man in hospital and another facing charges

A 23-year-old Kitchener man has been charged after a stabbing in Kitchener Thursday.

Waterloo regional police were called to the area of Cedarwoods Crescent and Kingsway Drive for reports of an injured person at around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 24 where they located a man with a stab wound.

The victim was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said a news release from police.

Police believe the victim and accused know each other.

The accused has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is being held in custody for a bail hearing.