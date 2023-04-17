Kitchener students stage lemonade fundraiser for friend in need

Four students from Country Hills Public School in Kitchener are being praised for stepping up to help a friend.

The girls set up a lemonade stand fundraiser to raise money for one of their friends after her glasses were broken while playing basketball.

Darlene St. John, a teacher at the school, shared news of their efforts on Twitter, saying they were able to raise $164 dollars to help their friend buy a new pair of glasses.

She tells CTV News the funds raised should cover the entire replacement cost and calls the students, “fabulous girls with big hearts.”

@CountryHills1 @wrdsb Our Cardinals Care! One of our students had her glasses broken during basketball. Solution; the other four do a lemonade stand on their own time and raise $164 for a new pair. Great initiative led by Lily! #ProudTeacher #Bestschool #kindenss pic.twitter.com/YNXIH8QxVv