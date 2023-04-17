Kitchener students stage lemonade fundraiser for friend in need
Four students from Country Hills Public School in Kitchener are being praised for stepping up to help a friend.
The girls set up a lemonade stand fundraiser to raise money for one of their friends after her glasses were broken while playing basketball.
Darlene St. John, a teacher at the school, shared news of their efforts on Twitter, saying they were able to raise $164 dollars to help their friend buy a new pair of glasses.
She tells CTV News the funds raised should cover the entire replacement cost and calls the students, “fabulous girls with big hearts.”
@CountryHills1 @wrdsb Our Cardinals Care! One of our students had her glasses broken during basketball. Solution; the other four do a lemonade stand on their own time and raise $164 for a new pair. Great initiative led by Lily! #ProudTeacher #Bestschool #kindenss pic.twitter.com/YNXIH8QxVv— Darlene St. John (@Darlene_SJ) April 14, 2023
-
Rental rule changes in AmherstburgThe town of Amherstburg has approved a new short-term rental by-law. Council approving a non-owner occupied by-law, meaning those who do not live in the homes are able to rent out their property.
-
Man arrested after allegedly drawing fake gun at TTC employeePolice arrested a man at Bathurst Subway Station Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a fake gun at a Toronto Transit employee.
-
Some U.S. cities may offer model to ease Canada transit violence: expertsAs Canadian cities look for ways to combat violence on public transit, experts say strategies south of the border that combine law enforcement, social supports and community engagement could offer new solutions.
-
WATCH: Julie's Thursday forecastDespite the chance for rain showers, if you plan on being outside Thursay you will need that SPF with the UV index measuring 8 or very hight.
-
Windsor-Essex forecast for April 20, 2023It’s back to sunshine and warmth in Windsor-Essex on Thursday. It will be short lived with the chance of rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
-
Scenic N.S. town looking to sell historic 1890s schoolhouse, says can't afford upkeepA prominent former schoolhouse in the scenic Nova Scotia town of Lunenburg is up for sale because the community can't afford the costs of maintaining the national historic site.
-
Regina couple says movers lost or damaged $100K worth of items including cremated remainsA Regina couple says their moving experience was a nightmare that left their belongings damaged, destroyed or missing.
-
Authenticating art: DNA technology helps reduce art fraudA unique technology is providing artists with a new level of protection for their work.
-