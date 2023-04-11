Kitchener teacher facing additional sex assault charges

A Kitchener teacher is facing four additional sex assault charges involving a youth.

On Tuesday, Waterloo regional police announced two new counts of sex assault and two counts of sexual interference against Kahlil Deep of Wilmot Township.

Deep, 52, taught at Queensmount Public School in Kitchener's Forest Hills neighbourhood.

Waterloo regional police initially received a report on Feb. 2 about youths who had been sexually assaulted by a teacher.

A spokesperson confirmed to CTV News that the investigation involved seven alleged victims at that time.

Deep, who wasn’t publically named until April 11, was then charged with eight counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.

On March 21, investigators received another report of sexual assaults involving Deep and one youth at a school in the Forest Hills area.

Police believe there may be additional victims and they’re asking anyone with information to call WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In an email to CTV News, the Waterloo Region District School Board said "the staff member [was] assigned to home immediately as soon as the complaint was made, and as such, they are not able to attend WRDSB school properties."

They added: "As this matter is now before the courts we are unable to discuss the particulars of this situation. For any further information, please contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS)."