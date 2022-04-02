Kitchener teen arrested after stabbing in Wilmot Township

A 15-year-old from Kitchener has been arrested in connection to a stabbing Friday afternoon in Wilmot Township.

Regional police were called to the scene in the area of Bleams Road and Queen Street, in between the villages of Shingletown and Manheim, just before 3 p.m.

Police say they found the suspect shortly after they got there and made an arrest.

The victim was taken to a hospital outside the region for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim and suspect are known to each other, according to officials.

A Kitchener teen has been charged with aggravated assault and was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously.