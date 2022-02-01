Kitchener teen arrested and charged in New Year's Eve stabbing

A Kitchener teen has been arrested and is now facing several charges in relation to a New Year’s Eve stabbing that took place on Apple Ridge Drive in Kitchener.

At about 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, officers were called to the Doon South area for a fight between two groups where one person was stabbed and sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a news release, officials with the Waterloo Regional Police Service said a 17-year-old youth has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, assault cause bodily harm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said their investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional charges are pending.