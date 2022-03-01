Kitchener teen charged with making social media threats

A 14-year-old from Kitchener has been charged after they allegedly sent threats to another youth.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service received a report on Feb. 25 that threatening messages had been sent to a student at an elementary school in Kitchener through social media.

The 14-year-old has been charged with two counts of uttering threats.

Police say the two youths knew each other and there is no concern for public safety.