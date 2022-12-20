Kitchener teen charged with stunt driving, nearly hits police cruiser: GPS
Guelph police have charged a Kitchener teen after they say he nearly hit one of their cruisers while weaving through traffic.
Police say an officer was on Woodlawn Road West around 4 p.m. on Saturday when he saw a vehicle heading west while speeding and weaving.
The vehicle allegedly swerved into the shared centre turn lane to pass both westbound lanes, entered the eastbound lanes, and almost hit the officer's cruiser.
The officer made a U-turn, found the vehicle in a plaza, and saw the driver running into a business, according to a Tuesday news release.
An 18-year-old Kitchener resident has been charged with stunt driving and several Highway Traffic Act offences. His licence was suspended for a month and his vehicle has been impounded for two weeks.
