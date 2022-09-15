Kitchener teen taken to hospital after crash

Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision in Kitchener.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Lackner Boulevard and Daimler Drive in Kitchener.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Kitchener, left the roadway and struck a tree and large rock on the front lawn of a residence, police said in a media release.

A resident nearby told CTV News they awoke to sirens and witnessed rescue crews getting the driver out of the vehicle.

The resident said they believe the car hitting the objects stopped it from hitting their house, but added that the engine and transmission shot out and landed in their side yard.

The man was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Traffic Services Unit.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-camera footage is asked to contact police.