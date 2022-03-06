Kitchener teen wanted in connection to weapon and robbery offences
The search continues for a Kitchener teen Waterloo regional police are calling dangerous.
Anthony Meredith, 15, is wanted in connection to an investigation involving weapons and robbery offences.
He is currently accused of robbery, aggravated assault, two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of robbery with a weapon, and seven counts of failing to comply with a court order.
His photo is being released as part of a judge's order police say was granted on Saturday.
Regional police say the only reason they are releasing the name and image of the young person is because he is unlawfully at large and it is allowed under a judge's order. However, the information will only be made available for five days or until he is apprehended.
Meredith is described as white, 5'7, with a heavy build and short, brown hair. He was last seen in the Country Hills neighbourhood.
Anyone who sees Meredith is asked to call 911 and not approach him.
