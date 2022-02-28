Kitchener teen wanted on robbery and weapons charges
Waterloo regional police have issued a warrant for a 15-year-old Kitchener teen in connection to an investigation involving several weapons and robbery offenses.
Anthony Meredith is accused of multiple offenses including:
- Robbery
- Aggravated assault
- Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Two counts of robbery with a weapon
- Seven counts of fail to comply with court order
Meredith is was last seen in the Country Hills area of Kitchener.
He is described as white, 5’7” tall, with a heavy build and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey track pants, a hooded sweatshirt and a dark toque.
Meredith is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police said. Anyone who sees him should call 9-1-1 immediately.
Police ask anyone with information about Meredith’s whereabouts to contact police of Crime Stoppers.