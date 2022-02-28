Kitchener teen wanted on robbery and weapons charges

Waterloo regional police have issued a warrant for a 15-year-old Kitchener teen in connection to an investigation involving several weapons and robbery offenses.

Anthony Meredith is accused of multiple offenses including:

Robbery

Aggravated assault

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Two counts of robbery with a weapon

Seven counts of fail to comply with court order

Meredith is was last seen in the Country Hills area of Kitchener.

He is described as white, 5’7” tall, with a heavy build and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey track pants, a hooded sweatshirt and a dark toque.

Meredith is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police said. Anyone who sees him should call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police ask anyone with information about Meredith’s whereabouts to contact police of Crime Stoppers.