Kitchener townhouse fire displaces two people, unit considered a total loss
A fire that ripped through a townhouse in Kitchener Tuesday afternoon has left two people displaced.
The Kitchener Fire Department said the unit was considered a total loss.
Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky, with flames shooting out of the townhome on Holborn Drive around 3:45 p.m.
Officials said the fire is not considered suspicious.
The Kitchener Fire Department said the estimated damage is around $300,000.
Soot could be seen on the outer siding of the home, which had been badly damaged from the fire.
One lower-level window on the home appeared to be completely burned out, with damage extending into the upper level second-floord floor window was heavily damaged.
At least a dozen firefighters were on scene around 4 p.m.
The Kitchener Fire Department said there were no injuries.
Neighbours told CTV News the fire appeared to start at the back of the house, and spread quickly through the home.
They said it was shocking and scary to see how fast it spread.
