Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player

A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.

This comes after an independent investigation ordered by the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association (OWHA) into the incident which is alleged to have occurred during a game against the Orangeville Tigers earlier this year.

CTV received a copy of the investigator’s report from the parent of the Orangeville player.

The report outlines that initial complaint – that during the final four minutes of a game at Kitchener’s Don McLaren Arena on Feb. 26, a player on the Kitchener team used the racial slur against an Orangeville player.

The Orangeville player retaliated by slashing and cross checking the Kitchener player she believed had called her the N-word.

The Orangeville player was then given a four-minute penalty and spent the rest of the game in the penalty box.

“Initially, she was angry on the ice and ended up in the penalty box as documented,” Peter Stickle, the father of the Orangeville player, told CTV News in an emailed statement. “After the game, that turned to surprise and disbelief.”

Following the game, the Orangeville player told her coach what happened, and the coach then went to speak with the Kitchener Lady Rangers coach.

“She said someone had called her the N-word on the ice,” Sandra Payne, head coach of the Orangeville Tigers told CTV News.

Payne said she has been a coach for almost a decade and played hockey since she was a little girl. She said she never heard a racial slur like that on the ice.

“It’s unacceptable this kind of comment in the sport,” said Payne.

In March, after several conversations between the two teams, the OWHA took over the investigation.

The investigator’s report found a Kitchener player did likely use the racial slur, but still hasn’t determined which player.

The report says the Kitchener team is to issue an apology letter and undergo diversity training.

APOLOGIES AND CALLS FOR ACCOUNTABILITY

In a statement emailed to CTV News, Kitchener Minor Hockey Association Kitchener (KMHA) said it acknowledges the use of a racial slur during the game and said the child “made a mistake.”

“Incidents such as this slur bring about moments where organisations such as KMHA can examine our procedures and our policies to ensure they are effective at combating systemic racism and abuse wherever it may hide in hockey,” KMHA said.

Kitchener Minor Hockey Association said it will take part in diversity training and issue apologies as outlined by the OWHA. The association said all of its players U11 and older will be taking the training and letters will be sent to the affected players to “show them their sincere remorse.”

Meanwhile Payne said she and Stickle are frustrated that it took the OWHA weeks to begin the investigation.

“I really do feel that all this back-and-forth could’ve been avoided if it had been dealt with quickly and swiftly,” said Payne.

Stickle said the way “adult in leadership positions within the KMHA and OWHA have reacted, or not reacted” to the situation “is disturbing.”

“We are working to ensure they are held accountable and ensure this is handled better when a similar situation arises again,” Stickle said.

GRAND RIVER MUSTANGS REPORT SIMILAR INCIDENT

According to the investigator’s report, prior to the game against Orangeville, the Grand River Mustangs had a similar experience. The Grand River Mustangs told CTV News, the same team said a racial slur against one of their players.

In an emailed statement Dan Gillies, president of the Grand River Mustangs said:

“We have also been working closely with the affected players in our organization to support them in dealing with this incident. The Grand River Mustangs do not, and will not accept this kind of behaviour.”