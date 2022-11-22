Kitchener vigil shines a light on homelessness

A vigil held in downtown Kitchener Tuesday night shone a light on homelessness, a growing issue in Waterloo region that organizers say is becoming more visible than ever.

Dozens of people came together in Vogelsang Green Park on the corner of Queen and Duke Streets to light candles and remember.

"We're here to remember folks who have passed in the community but also to bring awareness to the devastating situation we have on the streets today that folks are still homeless," said Pete Mckechnie, a social worker at Sanguen Health Centre.

Mckechnie said he would place the estimated number of people experiencing homelessness upwards of 300 living in tents and shelters all across the region.

"We need more permanent solutions," he said. "The options for housing have skyrocketed as gentrification has happened in the downtown core, housing is not available and is causing more folks to be on the street."

The vigil was held where the memorial sculpture called "Between a Rock and a Hard Place" has stood since 2020.

"The system has failed them," said one attendee. "They mourn and they hold space in their hearts and hope for change."

The day of the vigil also coincided with National Housing Day in Canada – a day to mark housing and homelessness in Canada.

Attendees were asked to bring a donation for Toasty Toes Waterloo Region, an organization whose goal is to collect socks for those experiencing homelessness.

Organizers say they event drew a bigger crowd than last year because the increased visibility of homelessness, as multiple encampments have popped up around downtown.