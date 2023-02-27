Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge ban street parking as winter storm rolls in

Drivers in Waterloo region’s tri-cities have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to remove cars parked on city streets or risk being ticketed or towed.

Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge have declared snow events, with parking ban expected to be in place for at least 24 hours.

Overnight parking exemptions are cancelled.

Along with city crews, the Region of Waterloo has its own fleet responsible for clearing major arterial routes outside the cities first.

A shift of regional plow operators started clearing snow Monday afternoon and will work into the night.

The region says a total of 16 plows are on the roads, including one contractor.

"So give them a lot of room. These are big trucks that take space,” said Emil Marion, manager of transportation operations for the Region of Waterloo. “They're out there trying to do the job, trying to clear the road. So give them room, stay back, don't try and pass them, and when you're driving, slow down, slow down to the conditions."

Environment Canada says up to 5 cm of snow and ice pellets could fall Monday afternoon and night in Waterloo region and Wellington County.

Peak snowfall rates could reach 2 cm to 4 cm per hour during the evening commute, the weather agency warns.