Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge declare snow events

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other southern Ontario communities.

Environment Canada says the area can expect 5 cm to 10 cm of snow on Tuesday.

According to the University of Waterloo Weather Station, 5 cm had fallen by 12 p.m.

The snow is forecast to taper out by the evening.

The agency advises that highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate.

Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge declared snow events at 3 p.m. Drivers are asked not to park on city streets starting at 11:59 p.m. Any vehicles left on the road could be ticketed or towed. Snow events remains in effect for 24 hours, or until cancelled by the city.

Dealing with the snow

Waterloo regional police said officers responded to three crashes Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region saw 105 bus delays.

Residents across the region were out shovelling.

"As long as we get away from the rain," one person in Cambridge told CTV News. "I don't want the rain, because once you get the rain, the shovelling is done. You can't shovel, it's too heavy,"

Similar weather advisories are in effect for Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk.