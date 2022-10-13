Kitchener-Waterloo ranks third in list of top Canadian partying cities, according to Uber

Come rain, snow or shine, city dwellers across the country, keen for a good night out, regularly flock to retro bars, eccentric clubs, music halls and luxurious cocktail bars.

With nighttime ventures making a comeback after two years of lockdowns, Uber Canada has released its first-ever Nightlife Index.

Drawing from both Uber Rides and Uber Eats data, Uber is sharing insights on topics from the top partying cities to the top hangover foods.

Kitchener-Waterloo ranks third in the company’s list of top 10 partying cities in Canada.

You can check out the rankings below to learn more about which Canadian cities are the most notorious partiers as well as the most popular foods for recovering the morning-after, according to Uber.

Party city—Top 10 Partying Cities in Canada:

*based on volume of rides between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., weighted for the number of riders in each city

1. London

2. Toronto

3. Kitchener-Waterloo

4. Kingston

5. Saskatoon

6. Vancouver

7. Winnipeg

8. Regina

9. Edmonton

10. Ottawa

When the revelers come out to play—Top 5 Biggest Partying Nights in Canada:

*based on volume of rides between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., weighted for the number of riders in each city

1. Saturday, October 30, 2021

2. Saturday, December 11, 2021

3. Sunday, October 31, 2021

4. Saturday, December 4, 2021

5. Saturday, November 27, 2021

Hungry or hungover? Top 5 Hangover Foods ordered through Uber Eats across Canada:

*based on volume of orders between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays

1. Burger

2. Breakfast wrap

3. Nuggets

4. Chicken sandwich

5. Hashbrown

Surprise, surprise! “Most Unexpected Hangover Foods” ordered through Uber Eats:

• Coconut cake

• Potato salad

• Slushie

• Chili

• Strawberry cream cheese pie