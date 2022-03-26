Kitchener-Waterloo Skating Club makes most of government boost

A local, non-for-profit program helping people learn how to skate is making the most of a government funding boost.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Skating Club hosted its final session of the season at RIM Park Saturday afternoon.

Members of the club's "Can Skate" program received their Skate Canada report cards and badges.

The club is also celebrating a $110,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium foundation.

"Even when the capacity was so small, we could afford to run these programs and pay for the ice and pay our coaches and not increase those fees for our family," said executive director Debra Brown. "We made it more affordable than it has been in a very long time, actually."

Brown adds that the program is just starting to get back to normal. It currently has 1,500 skaters compared to 2,700 pre-pandemic.