Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony limits rules for upcoming concert

The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony is launching a new concert that looks to end the complex rules and barriers some orchestra shows are known for.

Titled Uncomposed, the special event, is curated to make the experience of attending the symphony welcoming and accessible.

“Uncomposed is designed to combat those barriers, creating a ‘no etiquette’ atmosphere where all audiences, including first-time visitors to the symphony, or those who have had past experiences which made them feel like they didn’t belong, can feel comfortable,” the orchestra said in a news release.

This includes inviting audiences to clap whenever they feel fit, express themselves vocally if they feel particularly moved, eat and drink at their seats, and come and go as they please.

There will also be no reminder to turn off cellphones.

The concert will be performed by the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony’s musicians and conducted by Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser.

"Every day we hear orchestral instruments. Whether in pop music, orchestral music, film scores or on radio, orchestra is everywhere. And the Orchestra is for everyone,” said Bartholomew-Poyser in the release. “We are thrilled to open our season this year with music that the community knows and loves, pieces they will enjoy that will start the year off with a real celebration. This concert will have a very different feel; it's going to be a relaxed setting and we expect that people who are coming for the first will find the environment pretty chill. There will be laughs, chats, and a lot of great music. We can't wait to see you all there!"

Uncomposed will be performed at Centre In The Square on Sept. 20 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35.50 and are available online.