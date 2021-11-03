Kitchener-Waterloo Uber Eats customers among healthiest eaters, most polite in Canada

When it comes to eating healthy and being polite, Kitchener-Waterloo residents are among the best in the country.

In a 2021 "Craving Report" released on Tuesday, food delivery app Uber Eats unveiled a snapshot at how cities across Canada have been eating over the past year.

Kitchener-Waterloo ranks seventh among cities in politeness, based on who says please and thank you the most for orders. London, Ont. is ranked tenth, while Nanaimo, B.C. took the top spot in this category as well as tips.

In terms of healthy eating, K-W ranked fourth in orders from restaurants with a healthy label.

Among other categories on the Uber Eats report, Japanese is the most popular cuisine ordered in Canada, ice cream is the most popular dessert, and the largest single order cost $1,600 for one customer in Vancouver.