Kitchener-Waterloo Uber Eats customers among healthiest eaters, most polite in Canada
When it comes to eating healthy and being polite, Kitchener-Waterloo residents are among the best in the country.
In a 2021 "Craving Report" released on Tuesday, food delivery app Uber Eats unveiled a snapshot at how cities across Canada have been eating over the past year.
Kitchener-Waterloo ranks seventh among cities in politeness, based on who says please and thank you the most for orders. London, Ont. is ranked tenth, while Nanaimo, B.C. took the top spot in this category as well as tips.
In terms of healthy eating, K-W ranked fourth in orders from restaurants with a healthy label.
Among other categories on the Uber Eats report, Japanese is the most popular cuisine ordered in Canada, ice cream is the most popular dessert, and the largest single order cost $1,600 for one customer in Vancouver.
-
Two people charged in homicide of Manitoba taxi driver found dead in 2019Officers with Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged two people in the homicide of taxi driver Jeff Peters, 51, who was found dead in 2019.
-
Heritage Awards handed out at Government HouseIt was a night of many congratulations at Government House on Tuesday evening with the annual Heritage Awards handed out, honouring a number of preservation project projects.
-
Sask. reports 173 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deathsThe Government of Saskatchewan reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three more deaths.
-
New pet relief area opens at Toronto Pearson International AirportToronto Pearson International Airport wants to make things easier for those travelling with their pets.
-
Renfrew County expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster FridayThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit says it will expand its COVID-19 immunization program to include third dose boosters for eligible residents as of this Friday.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide mid-week updateB.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Alberta NDP requests performance audit of UCP government leaders during 4th waveAlberta’s NDP says it is requesting a performance audit of the government of Alberta’s pandemic response to the fourth wave in August.
-
Island's first eagle preserve fundraiser receives $28K donationA fundraiser to turn a piece of land along the French Creek Estuary in Oceanside, B.C. into Vancouver Island’s first eagle preserve just received a significant donation.
-
Coroner's inquest into death of teen at Ontario school for blind postponed until 2022A coroner's inquest into the death of a teenager at an Ontario school for the blind has been postponed until the following year.