Kitchener woman, 49, arrested following multiple break-ins

A Kitchener woman has been arrested after three homes were broken into in the Chandler Drive area earlier this year.

Waterloo regional police officers completed a search warrant at a Mowat Boulevard home on July 28, after the initial investigation began in April.

Police arrested a 49-year-old Kitchener woman following the completion of the search warrant.

Waterloo regional police say she targeted residences with unlocked doors and stole items near the entrances.

Police said she appeared to target personal property, such as wallets, and on one case, a car was also taken.

Police said the woman also attempted to break-into a fourth home.

She was charged with three counts of break and enter, attempt break and enter and theft of a motor vehicle.