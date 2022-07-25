Kitchener woman charged after brandishing knife at Grand River Hospital

A 33-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged after she brandished a knife at Grand River Hospital on Sunday, according to the Waterloo Region Police Service (WRPS).

Police said an officer from WRPS’ North Division, who was present at the hospital on an unrelated matter, was able to disarm the individual who was placed under arrest with the assistance of hospital security.

The incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 7:10 p.m.

Police said there were no physical injuries reported.

Police charged the woman with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.