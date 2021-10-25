Kitchener woman charged after driving dangerously in police parking lot

A Kitchener woman is facing charges after allegedly driving through a police-only parking lot on Saturday.

According to a release, a woman driving a red Ford Fusion entered a police parking lot on Frederick Street in Kitchener around 10:30 a.m. and "drove dangerously throughout the parking lot."

A 44-year-old woman is charged with two counts of breach of court order and dangerous driving.

She was held in police custody for a bail hearing.