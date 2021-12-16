Kitchener woman charged for pretending to be mother after crash: Guelph police

Guelph police have charged a woman they say pretended to be her own mother after a crash two months ago.

While investigating a collision on Oct. 20, officials say they spoke to a woman who claimed not to have identification on her, and provided her mother's name and date of birth on a statement.

Investigators were initially suspicious, according to officials, as the woman did not appear to be as old as she claimed. Police then made arrangements for her to come to the station to confirm her identity.

The 23-year-old reportedly came to the station on Tuesday with her mother and her true identity was confirmed.

She's been charged with careless driving and obstructing police. She's scheduled to appear in a Guelph court in late January.