Kitchener woman charged in connection to robbery of delivery driver: WRPS
A 26-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged with stealing a van from a delivery driver.
According to a news release from the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), a vehicle was stolen in the area of Avon Road and Burlington Road at around 6:10 p.m. on Feb. 27.
Police previously said the driver left their vehicle idling while making a delivery. When they returned to the van, the suspect grabbed the driver, knocking them to the ground.
Police said the victim was not hurt.
The stolen vehicle was a white GMC Savana.
On Monday, police charged the Kitchener woman with robbery in connection to the incident.
The woman is also charged with 15 additional offences stemming from stolen vehicle investigations in Waterloo region and Norfolk County. Some of the charges include possession of stolen property over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession for the purpose of trafficking and operation while prohibited.
Police said officers seized drugs, including suspected pink and purple fentanyl, crack cocaine, Dilaudid, and methamphetamine as part of the investigation.
The investigation remains ongoing by WRPS’ robbery team.
-
Regina's Dewdney Avenue strip to undergo 2 year renovation projectThe Dewdney Avenue strip between Broad Street and Albert Street is about to undergo a major two year renovation project.
-
City council waiting for next steps in Experience Regina rebrandThe City of Regina is waiting for an update regarding the next steps for the Experience Regina rebrand.
-
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations down, as ICU admissions see two-week inclineAlberta now has 465 people in hospital with COVID-19, 25 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
Local realtor’s charity program continues to raise substantial funds for the communityThe Manor Realty “Keys of Hope" fundraising program is celebrating another successful year. The campaign has raised over $100,000 for local charities since it began in 2018.
-
Busby Centre braces for higher demand with Salvation Army's meal program endingThe Salvation Army's Barrie Bayside Mission is ending its community meal program as of April 1.
-
New ‘significant information’ puts Saskatoon murder trial on holdA Saskatoon murder trial is being adjourned to allow police to follow-up on "significant information" that just came to the Crown prosecutor's attention Wednesday.
-
No timeline for new late-stage prostate cancer treatment in ManitobaDoctors say there are hurdles ahead for eligible patients to access a new prostate cancer treatment, as its approval is just step one.
-
'Fate was on my side': Lacombe snowmobiler recounts his close call after hitting a wire strung across a riverIt was a weekend in January 2015. Jody Blokland was snowmobiling on the Blindman River with his brother and their four kids.
-
Male found dead in SUV, Edmonton homicide detectives on the casePolice are looking for help in the suspicious death of a male found dead in a vehicle in northwest Edmonton Wednesday morning.