Kitchener woman charged in connection to robbery of delivery driver: WRPS

A 26-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged with stealing a van from a delivery driver.

According to a news release from the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), a vehicle was stolen in the area of Avon Road and Burlington Road at around 6:10 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Police previously said the driver left their vehicle idling while making a delivery. When they returned to the van, the suspect grabbed the driver, knocking them to the ground.

Police said the victim was not hurt.

The stolen vehicle was a white GMC Savana.

On Monday, police charged the Kitchener woman with robbery in connection to the incident.

The woman is also charged with 15 additional offences stemming from stolen vehicle investigations in Waterloo region and Norfolk County. Some of the charges include possession of stolen property over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession for the purpose of trafficking and operation while prohibited.

Police said officers seized drugs, including suspected pink and purple fentanyl, crack cocaine, Dilaudid, and methamphetamine as part of the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing by WRPS’ robbery team.