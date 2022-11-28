iHeartRadio

Kitchener woman seriously injured in hit-and-run


A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)

A 49-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries.

Waterloo regional police say it happened on Sunday around 10:10 p.m.

Emergency services were called to the area of Westheights Drive and Blackwell Drive for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian, a 30-year-old Kitchener woman, to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the vehicle failed to remain at the scene, but through investigation, officers found both it and the driver.

A 49-year-old man was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Dangerous operation causing bodily harm
  • Accident resulting in bodily harm

He’s scheduled to appear in court in January.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has video or dash-cam footage to call them at 519-570-9777.

