Kitchener woman seriously injured in hit-and-run

A 49-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries.

Waterloo regional police say it happened on Sunday around 10:10 p.m.

Emergency services were called to the area of Westheights Drive and Blackwell Drive for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian, a 30-year-old Kitchener woman, to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the vehicle failed to remain at the scene, but through investigation, officers found both it and the driver.

A 49-year-old man was arrested and charged with the following:

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm

Accident resulting in bodily harm

He’s scheduled to appear in court in January.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has video or dash-cam footage to call them at 519-570-9777.