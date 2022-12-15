Kitchener woman wins LOTTO MAX prize
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
A Kitchener woman will have a very happy holidays after winning a big LOTTO MAX prize.
Lori Brooks, 49, took second place in the Sept. 27 draw and as an added bonus she got ENCORE, bringing her total winnings to $95,534.10.
“I’m so grateful after such a tough time with the pandemic,” she told the OLG while picking up her cheque at the prize centre in Toronto. “My best friend said: ‘No one deserves this more than you.’”
As for what Brooks will spend her winnings on, she’s still making up her mind.
“I will have to plan it out,” she explained.
The OLG said the winning ticket was purchased in Kitchener at the Food Basics on Highland Road.
