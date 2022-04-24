Kite surfer rescued from the Ottawa River in Constance Bay
Ottawa firefighters came to the rescue of a kite surfer in Constance Bay, who was stranded in the waters of the Ottawa River for close to an hour.
Ottawa Fire says it received a call about a kite surfer in distress in the water off Lane Street.
When the Ottawa Fire water rescue team arrived on the scene, they confirmed a kite surfer was in distress.
“Their kite board got away from them in four foot waves,” Ottawa Fire said.
Firefighters rescued the kite surfer and brought them back to shore.
The Ottawa Fire Water Rescue Team from Station 62 was already out on the water training when the call came in.
“This helped save precious time for our rescuers who had to maneuver their boat through the high waves,” Ottawa Fire said on Twitter.
The kite surfer was confirmed in distress and had been in the water for close to an hour by the time someone called in the emergency. Their kite board got away from them in 4ft waves. @OttFire Firefighters made contact and rescued the kite surfer. #OttNews— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) April 24, 2022
