A call for help came in Monday morning requesting a high-angle rescue.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) arrived on scene at 55 Avenue and 122 Street at 9:54 a.m.

The individual who made the call had been kiteboarding at the University of Alberta's farm land nearby when he was swept up in the wind and dropped to the ground, according to Brittany Lewchuk, communications advisor for EFRS.

The kiteboarder was assessed on scene and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

