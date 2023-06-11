Kites take to the sky in Cambridge for the Dumfries Kitefest

Colourful kites of all shapes and sizes could be seen flying over Cambridge at the 26th Dumfries Kitefest on Sunday.

Waterloo region’s Wind Climbers Kite Club hosted the event at the Dumfries Conservation Area in hopes of bringing together both new and old kite flying enthusiasts.

“Kites appeal to a lot of people for a lot of different reasons,” explained Mark Groshens, a member of the club. “For some people, it brings back memories of childhood – easy, cheap fun.”

The day included kite flying demonstrations and even a chance for kids to build their own flying object.

With kites ranging from a couple dollars to a couple thousand dollars, Groshens said that the price tag doesn’t always make the difference.

“Some of the best kites I’ve seen flying are the cheapest kites that people have taped together out of paper and sticks and they’ve flown all day. Then you get a kite that’s a few hundred dollars and horrible wind and it won’t fly. So anything can happen when you’re flying a kite.”

The inconsistent wind made the event a challenging one at times on Sunday, but that didn’t deter participants from having fun.

“It’s been really up and down in every direction today but we’re making the most of it,” said Groshens. “It’s a great outing. Family, all ages, get out… You can make a kite, you can buy a kite. Take care of it and it will last you for years."