Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation in talks with Senators ownership bidder

In a matter of weeks, the Ottawa Senators will be under new ownership and a local First Nations community with a title claim on LeBreton Flats could be part of it.

On Wednesday, Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg confirmed in a statement that it is in talks with one of the bidders in what it says is a meaningful investment in the Ottawa Senators.

At first, the First Nation said it could not comment on which group, but in a news release Wednesday evening, said the Neko Sparks Group has been the most proactive.

"While multiple bidders reached out to us, none have been more proactive than the lead investors ehind Neko Sparks Group. We welcome the sincerity, thoughtfulness, and seriousness with which they intensified their talks with us over the past 72 hours," the statement says.

"We wish to endorse the Neko Sparks Group approach to the bidding process, and invite whichever ownership group who is ultimately approved by the Melnyk Family and the NHL, to embrace this moment, and set a new tone in the relationship between First Nations peoples, the investors who help revitalize important organizations such as the Senators, and lands such as LeBreton, as well as governments who have the ability to facilitate such initiatives."

Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg adds it has a significant interest in seeing the Ottawa Senators involved in the redevelopment of LeBreton Flats.

"For hundreds of years prior to its settlement by colonialists, the Algonquins of Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg acted as stewards of the lands at LeBreton Flats, establishing well documented Title, and never ceding nor surrendering the lands in question.

"Since lifting the abeyance on the title claim litigation our nation is pursuing against the Crown, we have been encouraged by both investor and media interest in the equity role we could play in the purchase of the Ottawa Senators, and the redevelopment of LeBreton Flats, including a sports and entertainment facility that could host our community's beloved hockey franchise."

The statement says the sale of the Ottawa Senators represents a "generational opportunity to secure meaningful economic, social, and cultural reconciliation between our peoples."

This could bring the NHL franchise closer to downtown Ottawa in a new home at LeBreton Flats.

It's not the only NHL franchise looking at a new arena recently.

The Arizona Coyotes pitched a $2.1 billion development proposal, which included a new arena, to voters in Tempe, Ariz., but it was recently rejected. Could Ottawa see a similar fate? Economics expert Moshe Lander with Concordia University says it’s unlikely.

"People in Tempe are saying, 'You’re asking us to put up how much money and what is this sport again?'" said Lander. "When you move to a non-hockey location and it’s not a winner, it’s really hard to make roots."

But here in the capital, with a stronger fanbase, the idea of having the NHL team downtown is a draw for many. With this new development, Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg says it is open to working with whichever bidder wins ownership.

According to The Hockey News, Michael Andlauer’s bid is in the lead. His offer believed to be well over $1 billion. Also in the mix are Steve Apostolopoulos, The Kimel brothers, and Neko Sparks with Snoop Dogg. A decision on who will be named the next Sens owner is expected as early as next week.