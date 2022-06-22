Kitigan Zibi man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Gatineau

A 19-year-old man from Kitigan Zibi will appear in court on Thursday to face charges in connection to a fatal stabbing in Gatineau.

Trevor Turner, 22, of Gatineau died after being stabbed on Court Street in Aylmer on May 28. Police responded to a 911 call for a man with serious upper body injuries outside an establishment.

The 19-year-old man was arrested around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Gatineau area.

Police say he will appear in court on Thursday to face a charge of accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing, with police saying further arrests are expected.

Turner was Gatineau's second homicide victim of 2022.