Kitscoty 18-year-old charged with sexual assault, interference of youth
An 18-year-old from a village east of Edmonton has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a minor.
Kitscoty RCMP say they received a complaint of a sexual assault of a youth in late February that had taken place "sometime in the preceding weeks."
Gage Wolfe was charged with one count each of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and two counts each of sexual interference and failure to comply with an undertaking.
Police believe there could be other victims.
“These charges are very serious in nature and Kitscoty RCMP ensured that a thorough investigation was completed. We want to help any other potential victims, and strongly encourage them to come forward so we can properly investigate, but also guide them to any resources they may require,” Sgt. Corey Buckingham, Kitscoty detachment commander, said in a statement.
Wolfe was released on conditions and given a March 28 court date in Lloydminster.
Kitscoty, with a population of less than 1,000, is located 24 kilometres west of Lloydminster.
-
Coaldale man arrested following string of break-ins in southern Alberta townA 30-year-old Coaldale man faces eight charges, including resisting arrest, following an RCMP investigation into several break-and-enters in town.
-
Public safety alert issued after 'concerning interaction' at parkWindsor police issued a public safety alert Wednesday due to a “concerning interaction” between a child and suspicious person at a Forest Glade park.
-
Vehicle smashes into Victoria home after crashVictoria police are seeking any home surveillance video or dashcam footage of a crash that sent one vehicle into a home near Topaz Park.
-
B.C. premier's approval rating climbs though remains below 50 per cent: pollFewer than half of British Columbians approve of Premier David Eby's performance, placing him in the middle of the pack among Canada's premiers, according to the latest poll released Wednesday by the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Opening day at downtown Windsor StarbucksPopular coffee giant, Starbucks, has officially opened up shop in downtown Windsor.
-
Snowstorm expected to bring up to 30 cm of snow to the northeastWith the first day of spring less than a week away, another winter storm is tracking toward northeastern Ontario and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow between Thursday and Saturday.
-
'Record breaking': $297M announced for Sask. municipal revenue sharing programA record $297 million investment for Saskatchewan’s municipal revenue sharing program will be provided from the province in 2023-24.
-
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Suspect charged with first-degree murder charge after man found shot at Scarborough motelA suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge after a man was found with gunshot wounds at a motel in Scarborough earlier this month.