Kitscoty 18-year-old charged with sexual assault, interference of youth

An 18-year-old from a village east of Edmonton has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a minor.

Kitscoty RCMP say they received a complaint of a sexual assault of a youth in late February that had taken place "sometime in the preceding weeks."

Gage Wolfe was charged with one count each of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and two counts each of sexual interference and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Police believe there could be other victims.

“These charges are very serious in nature and Kitscoty RCMP ensured that a thorough investigation was completed. We want to help any other potential victims, and strongly encourage them to come forward so we can properly investigate, but also guide them to any resources they may require,” Sgt. Corey Buckingham, Kitscoty detachment commander, said in a statement.

Wolfe was released on conditions and given a March 28 court date in Lloydminster.

Kitscoty, with a population of less than 1,000, is located 24 kilometres west of Lloydminster.