Kitten killed in fire at home in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood

A kitten is dead and another cat is unaccounted for after a fire at a home in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call from the occupants of a home on Vincent Massey Avenue Saturday evening reporting a fire in the kitchen.

Ottawa fire says when firefighters arrived on the scene, they encountered heavy smoke while trying to enter the home. The fire was knocked down within a few minutes of firefighters arriving on the scene.

All occupants were out of the home when firefighters arrived, but three pets were still inside the home.

Firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the burning structure. Ottawa Fire Service photographer Scott Stilborn said on Twitter that firefighters used oxygen and a special mask to revive the dog at the scene. The dog has been transported to an emergency veterinarian for care.

Officials say one kitten died in the fire, while another cat is still unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire on Vincent Massey AV in Overbrook. Fire is under control and was contained to the ground floor of a single family house. Firefighters rescued a family pet and used oxygen and a special mask to revive it. #ottnews #OttFire #OttCity pic.twitter.com/b3lxIHbc69