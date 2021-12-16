Kitten rescued from a couch at Ottawa home

Firefighters came to the rescue of a curious small kitten that was stuck inside a piece of furniture at a Manotick home.

Ottawa fire received a call about a kitten that had its leg stuck inside a pull-out sofa Thursday morning.

"Firefighters had to cut through the couch to access the kitten," said the service.

The kitten was freed from the couch and returned to his owner.

