Kitten stuck inside traffic pole rescued by Brantford city staff

The City of Brantford’s Traffic Services team helped rescue a kitten in a traffic pole at the corner of George Road and Toll Gate Road earlier this week.

According to a tweet posted from the city on Thursday morning, the city’s parks team received a call from a resident letting them know they could hear a kitten inside the traffic pole.

“The City's Traffic Services team were contacted immediately and helped the kitten who didn't want to let go of the wires, to safety,” the tweet said.

The city thanked staff for their quick response and two bystanders that had a dry blanket waiting. The city said the kitten was taken to SPCA to ensure there were no injuries.

