Kittens found abandoned in metal scrap bin by Hagersville business: OPP
Provincial police are investigating an animal cruelty incident after five kittens were found abandoned in a metal scrap bin beside a Hagersville business.
Police say a passerby was walking on John Street around 7 p.m. Monday when they heard the sound of kittens crying. The person was able to rescue two kittens from a bucket of water and three kittens from inside the bin. One kitten was found dead in the water bucket.
Officials say the kittens are now with a rescue organization.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
#HaldimandOPP A Good Samaritan found 5 kittens in a scrap metal bin on John St. in Hagersville yesterday at 7:00 p.m. If anyone has information regarding this act of cruelty please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous. ^mg pic.twitter.com/HbvJxdx4Zt— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 19, 2021
-
North Bay considers regulating Airbnb-style rentalsNorth Bay city council is considering creating a bylaw to regulate the short-term rental industry, which includes Airbnb.
-
Robert Leeming deleted texts, photos of victims the day they were reported missing: testimonyThe trial of a Calgary man who admits he killed his girlfriend and who is being tried in her young daughter's death has heard that he deleted texts and photos from his cellphone the same day the two were reported missing.
-
Manitoba grad student creating portable device to help people detect breast cancerA graduate student in the University of Manitoba’s physics department is hoping to make it easier for people in remote communities to detect breast cancer as early as possible.
-
Vancouver councillors support vaccine mandate for city staff even as new rules don't apply to elected officialsMultiple Vancouver councillors are showing support for the city’s new vaccine rules for staff, even as elected officials don't fall under the mandate.
-
N.B. man, 24, charged with uttering threats after disturbanceA 24-year-old man from Coal Branch, N.B., has been charged with uttering threats following an incident in the community on Sunday afternoon.
-
'Alarming' misuse of antibiotics happening in Manitoba: U of M studyA new study out of the University of Manitoba shows antibiotics are being inappropriately prescribed all too often in Manitoba.
-
Having mono in adolescence may increase MS risk later in life: studyHaving infectious mononucleosis, also known as mono, during childhood and adolescence may be a risk factor for developing multiple sclerosis later in life, a new study suggests.
-
ICU doc says 'clearly dire' Sask. 4th wave more severe than Ontario's COVID-19 peakAn Ontario-based intensive care physician says Saskatchewan's current COVID-19 situation is worse than when cases peaked in his own province.
-
'Really frustrating': Sask. residents still waiting for COVID-19 self-test kits to become availableWhile province is expecting a shipment of 2.6 million rapid antigen tests this week, many residents are still waiting to get their hands on the at-home kits.