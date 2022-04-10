Kittens found in trash bag taken to humane society, Kitchener residents arrested: WRPS

Police have arrested two people from Kitchener after live kittens were found in a trash bag.

Waterloo regional police began their animal cruelty investigation on Mar. 28 when they say a community member made a discovery while out for a walk in the city's Southdale neighbourhood.

Four live kittens were found tied up in a garbage bag, according to officials, with another right beside the bag injured.

Police say the person who found them brought the kittens home and cared for them before the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth responded.

On Saturday, police arrested a 37-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man from Kitchener in connection to the animal cruelty investigation.

The two were charged with causing distress and permitting distress to an animal.

The kittens are still in the care of the humane society and said to be in good health.